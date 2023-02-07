According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle United will release five players at the end of the current campaign, including teenager Matty Longstaff.

Eddie Howe’s team is dominating the Premier League and will be vying for a spot in the Champions League for next season.

According to The Northern Echo, Paul Dummett, Longstaff, Mark Gillespie, Ciaran Clark, and Loris Karius could all leave for free at the end of the season.

The five players on the team are set to become unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of the current campaign, and according to the site, there is a “strong likelihood” that none of them will be given the opportunity to extend their contracts.