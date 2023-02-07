“He keeps leaving him out” – Danny Murphy angry at Klopp for not playing Henderson every week

It is fair to say that Liverpool’s season is not going to plan with the Merseyside club sat down in tenth in the Premier league table and with a midfield underperforming every week, Danny Murphy can’t believe Jordan Henderson is not starting.

The Reds captain is not the player he once was and has been very poor this season, and as a result, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has dropped him alongside fellow underperforming midfield partner, Fabinho.

Many Liverpool fans are still baffled that the club extended the 32-year-old’s contract until 2025 recently as a midfield revamp is needed at Anfield.

However, the England international’s lack of minutes seems to have angered former Liverpool star, Danny Murphy, who has stated that Henderson should be playing for Liverpool every week, regardless of his form.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I’m still surprised that every time I see a Liverpool teamsheet, I don’t care how he is training, Henderson plays every game for me, still.

“He’s the heartbeat of the midfield, he still got the legs to do it, and for some reason, he keeps leaving him out.”