How Manchester City FFP charges could have an impact on Newcastle

Manchester City are set to be the subject of serious scrutiny over their financial dealings after the charges brought out against them by the Premier League yesterday.

An intriguing blog post has now examined how Newcastle United might want to be on alert for something similar in the future as they now also enjoy tremendous backing from Saudi Arabia’s PIF.

The issues with City were a lack of transparency in terms of how they were funding the money used on transfer fees and wages.

If Newcastle end up going down a similar route in terms of their funding from Saudi Arabia, they will have to ensure they don’t make the same mistakes and are fully transparent over how everything is being paid for.

There is no sign of any issue with Newcastle yet, and there may well never be any evidence of wrongdoing at all, but the way the Premier League has come out fighting on this is a reminder to all clubs about keeping to within the rules.