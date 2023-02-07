‘I’m not going to lie’ – 25-yr-old star opens up about his Newcastle future

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has not been at his best this season and the player has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Newcastle since joining the club but he has started just five games in the league this season and the player has now hinted that his situation at the Premier League club is not ideal.

Speaking to the media after the game against West Ham United, Saint-Maximin admitted that he would like to play more often but he insisted that he remains happy at Newcastle.

“I want to be honest because I’m not going to lie. When you are in the situation, a lot of teams can see that and think it’s the right opportunity to come and buy the player,” he said (h/t 90 Min). “But I’m very proud to be here, and the most important thing for me is to play.”

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old Frenchman can regain his peak form in the coming weeks. Saint-Maximin is a proven match-winner in the Premier League and he could make a big difference for Newcastle during the second half of the season.

The Magpies are hoping to secure Champions League qualification this season and the French winger’s return to form could transform them in the attack.

The winger will have to improve on his performances this season in order to hold on to a regular starting berth and the January arrival of Anthony Gordon from Everton will only make life more difficult for him.

The former Everton player will look to nail down a starting spot at Newcastle as well and it remains to be seen whether Saint-Maximin can reclaim his place in the starting eleven by impressing Eddie Howe on the training pitch and during his cameos.