Chelsea could have the chance to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer as it looks like he’ll be able to leave the club, though not for a “normal” transfer fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that he’s not currently aware of any talks between Chelsea and Toney or Brentford, but it does look like there’s some hope of the Blues or other interested clubs snapping up the 26-year-old at the end of this season.

Toney has shone for Brentford in both the Championship and the Premier League, scoring a total of 61 goals in 110 games for the club, 25 of which have come in the top flight.

It seems clear Toney could play for a big name, and Chelsea might do well to explore this option as they currently lack quality in attack after the poor form of players like Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ivan Toney could leave Brentford this summer
Chelsea have been linked with Toney by Simon Phillips, speaking to Give Me Sport, and Romano’s update certainly sounds intriguing as well.

“There will be a chance to leave for Ivan Toney in the summer but only if the right proposal will arrive, Brentford will not sell for a “normal” price,” Romano said.

“Despite some rumours circulating, I’m not aware of any negotiation with Chelsea at all; zero, as things stand.”

