Jesse Lingard could seal transfer away from Nottingham Forest this week

Jesse Lingard is attracting interest from Turkish clubs which could see his Premier League career come to an end.

Lingard joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer from Manchester United in the summer, but has only made 17 appearances for Steve Cooper’s side this season.

The 30-year old is now attracting interest from Fenerbahce and Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday, according to TeamTalk.

Forest fans will have hoped they would be getting a reinvigorated Jesse Lingard, who seemed to be returning to some of his best form away from Manchester United two seasons ago at West Ham United, where he scored nine times in 16 games but that form was something he hasn’t been able to maintain, scoring just twice for his current side with both strikes coming in the League Cup.

Were Lingard to move to Besiktas, he would be linking up with his England teammate Dele Alli, who himself hasn’t enjoyed a great spell abroad in what fans hoped would be a career revival after falling out of favour at Tottenham and Everton.

Both Fenerbahce and Besiktas are fighting it out towards the top end of the Turkish Super Lig, so Lingard would be stepping into an environment where a lot is at stake – perhaps a move to the Middle East would give Lingard a chance to up his game and impress his parent club.

With 48 hours to go until Turkey close their transfer window until the summer, no move has been made for Lingard yet but it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the midfielder.