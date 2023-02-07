Following their sacking of manager Jesse Marsch, according to recent reports, Leeds United have approached former Real Madrid star Raul over the possibility of the Spaniard taking the Elland Road hot seat.

That’s according to the Spanish media, which claim the Whites have identified Raul as a potential managerial target.

Although Raul is best known for his exploits in La Liga during his playing days, now a manager and in charge of Madrid’s B side Castilla, the retired star is doing an excellent job, and that is believed to have alerted Andrea Radrizzani to his potential availability.

READ MORE: Where next for Harry Kane? Man United & Chelsea among potential transfer destinations but the list is narrowing

Carlos Corberan is still the favourite to replace Marsch, but until a final agreement is reached, fans will be interested to see the kind of calibre of manager the club’s owners are targeting.