Liverpool likely to sense major transfer boost following Man City FFP charges

Liverpool may reportedly sense an opportunity to steal a march on Manchester City for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and is sure to be at the top of a number of elite clubs’ wish lists this summer.

Man City are among those, according to the Telegraph, but their FFP charges from the Premier League could harm their chances of getting in the players they want.

Bellingham could be an ideal Kevin De Bruyne replacement for City, but the 19-year-old may well feel that somewhere like Liverpool would offer more stability in the face of so much uncertainty at the Etihad Stadium.

Bellingham also looks like he’d be a hugely important signing for this struggling Liverpool side, with the Reds in need of long-term replacements for the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara.

It’s been a disappointing season at Anfield, but this City saga could well have just given them a significant boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

