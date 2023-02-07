Jurgen Klopp keen to tie Liverpool star down to new contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to keep Roberto Firmino at the club and wants to offer the Brazilian forward a new short-term contract.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, with the reporter explaining that Firmino’s agent has also recently spoken about wanting to extend his stay at Anfield.

See below for Romano’s update via his official Twitter page…

Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Roberto Firmino, talks are ongoing to extend his contract. Liverpool are offering a short-term deal to Brazilian striker. ??? #LFC "We’re on the right track. We’re having really good talks with Liverpool", his agent Wittmann also told Sky days ago. pic.twitter.com/5h1BDM7tzv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

Firmino has been a key player for Liverpool down the years, and he surely still has a role to play even if he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for the Reds.

The 31-year-old has nine goals in all competitions so far this season, and his experience could continue to make him an important part of Klopp’s squad during these difficult times.

Liverpool will surely be overhauling the squad in other areas, so keeping some continuity might be a good idea, with Firmino seeming content enough to no longer be starting games week in, week out.

Firmino joined LFC from Hoffenheim back in 2015 and has gone on to score over 100 goals for the club, contributing to winning trophies like the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup.