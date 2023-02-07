Liverpool told the surprising ‘ideal’ manager to replace Klopp if he leaves Anfield

Liverpool have been advised to make a potentially surprising move for Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou if Jurgen Klopp ends up leaving Anfield.

The German tactician is struggling to get the Reds back to their best at the moment, and that’s leading to growing speculation over his future in the Anfield dugout.

Writing for the Scottish Daily Express, former Arsenal man Charlie Nicholas has suggested Postecoglou could be one surprise name worth considering for Liverpool if they do need to replace Klopp in the near future.

“I am not a Liverpool fan by any stretch of the imagination but I would be concerned about the possible impact managerial change at Anfield could have on Ange Postecoglou,” Nicholas said.

“Ange will have ambitions as well. Yes, he is at a top club but would a big club in a big league have even more pull?

“If Liverpool were to look for a manager, then surely Ange would have to come into the equation.