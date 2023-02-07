Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham as he has rejected a move to Chelsea and PSG.

Bellingham is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment. At the age of 19, Bellingham is already a regular for both club and country and has even captained Borussia Dortmund at times this season.

The mix of experience and vast potential means he’s now being targeted by some of the biggest clubs in the world, with Sport1, via GGFN, reporting that Liverpool, PSG, and Chelsea are all interested in the midfielder.

However, the report claims that Bellingham has previously rejected a move to both PSG and Chelsea, possibly giving Liverpool a huge boost in their pursuit.

Liverpool are currently struggling in the Premier League, so you’d imagine they’d have to drastically improve their performances or Bellingham might not be interested in a move to Anfield.

If Liverpool fail to qualify for the Champions League, it may be extremely difficult to convince Bellingham to move to the club as the 19-year-old will want to be competing against the very best in Europe.