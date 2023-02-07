Liverpool receive major boost as Real Madrid duo set to miss Champions League fixture

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid. 

Liverpool face Real Madrid later this month with the first leg being held at Anfield.

It’s not been long since the two sides last met after they went head-to-head in the Champions League final last season.

It won’t be an easy time considering Liveprool’s form, but they’ve received a major boost with two Real Madrid players doubtful.

According to Liverpool World, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez are doubtful ahead of the first leg.

