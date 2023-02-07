Liverpool are thought to be keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder has done quite well for the Spanish club this season and he could prove to be a useful addition to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

The Reds could lose a number of midfield players at the end of the season (Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner) with their contracts winding down and they will need to bring in reinforcements.

Sancet will add goals and creativity in the middle of the park and he has chipped in with 7 goals in the Spanish league this season.

Strengthening the midfield should be a top priority for Liverpool at the end of the season and they have been linked with a number of pairs in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the Athletic Bilbao midfielder in the coming months.

As per Fichajes, the player is valued at €20 million and a club with Liverpool’s resources should be able to afford that easily.

The fact that the player is available for a reasonable price means that there could be other suitors interested in the player as well. Liverpool should look to move swiftly and secure his signature if they are truly interested in him.

The 22-year-old could be tempted to work under a world-class manager like Klopp who has won several major trophies throughout his career.

Sancet will feel that the German manager could help him improve as a player and fulfill his potential at Anfield.