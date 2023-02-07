Manchester City fans ready to BOO the Premier League anthem following FFP charges

Manchester City fans have discussed the idea of booing the Premier League anthem at games as a protest against their charges against the club.

Big news emerged yesterday that the Premier League have found numerous alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules by Man City down the years, and it could mean a points deduction or even relegation from the top flight.

City fans unsurprisingly feel pretty hard done by here, and want to voice their anger and frustration at the Premier League by booing the anthem at upcoming matches.

See below for a selection of tweets from City supporters hitting out at the Premier League’s big announcement yesterday…

One tweeted: “Do we boo the Premier league anthem before kick off on Sunday, like we do the Champions League every game??”

They later added: “Be double standards on our part if boo UEFA but not the PL.”

A third wrote: “Do we get to boo the Premier League anthem too now?” Premier League anthem being boo’d on Sunday then I presume? — Anthony Harris (@Antzharris10) February 7, 2023 We boo the prem anthem on Saturday no questions asked — BateBone????????? (@haydenbate69) February 7, 2023

A fourth commented: “What song do we boo for the premier league then.”