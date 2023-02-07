Pep Guardiola unlikely to still be at Man City by the time investigation is resolved

Manchester City reportedly expect that Pep Guardiola might not still be at the club by the time the current investigation against them is resolved.

The Spanish tactician has been a huge part of City’s success in recent times, winning four Premier League titles in his time in charge at the Etihad Stadium.

However, it’s anticipated that it might take so long for these current issues to be resolved that Guardiola might no longer be at the club by the time it’s all concluded, according to The Athletic.

Guardiola’s current deal runs until 2025, as the club confirmed on their official site when he signed back in November.

It may be that Guardiola won’t be at City for any longer than that, as he’s already spent longer in Manchester than he’s spent at his previous clubs Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

While it would be a loss for the Premier League if a world class manager like Guardiola were to leave, it certainly seems like there are major issues behind the scenes at City that could taint all the success he’s had in his time in English football.