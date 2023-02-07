One unnamed club chief has reportedly called for Manchester City to be relegated from the Premier League.

City could be in serious trouble after it emerged yesterday that they’re facing charges from the Premier League for numerous breaches of Financial Fair Play.

While there’s plenty to admire about Pep Guardiola’s side on the pitch, it seems all is not well off it, and it will be interesting to see what kind of punishment they get.

It has been reported that City could be docked points, and possibly even thrown out of the Premier League altogether.

Speaking to the Sun, one unnamed Premier League official called on the right thing to be done and for the reigning champions to be relegated.

“If these charges are proven there must be proper punishment – and the only fitting one is for them to be relegated,” the club chief said.

“We’re talking about a decade of alleged abuses and want the Premier League to do the right thing.”

This is clearly a serious story that won’t be going away any time soon, even if we have seen some previous claims made against City and other clubs which didn’t amount to much.