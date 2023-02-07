Man City top chart amongst big six regarding % of goals scored by new signings this season, with one club on 0%

Man City sit top of the chart for the percentage of goals scored by new signings this season among the Premier League’s big six but there is another club on 0%.

According to WhoScored, Man City top the chart with 54.7% of their goals being scored by a new signing this season and that is followed by Chelsea with 31.8%.

Both Man United and Liverpool are tied on 20.6% as Premier League leaders Arsenal have benefitted from their new signings, in terms of goalscoring, by 13.3%.

Tottenham amazingly sit on 0%, meaning that none of their new signings have scored for them in the Premier League this season.

? The % of Premier League goals scored by new signings, made since the start of the summer of 2022, among the 'Big 6': ? Arsenal – 13.3%

? Chelsea – 31.8%

? Liverpool – 20.6%

? Man City – 54.7%

? Man Utd – 20.6%

? Tottenham – 0% pic.twitter.com/R31vHaAl81 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 7, 2023

Erling Haaland is the main factor in Man City being top of the chart as the Norwegian striker has scored an incredible 25 goals across 20 matches in the Premier League this season.

Although the 22-year-old has made a big impression in England, Man City have become a lesser team this campaign, as they try to adapt to having a proper number nine in their side.

These numbers mean very little in how each team has performed this season but it is interesting to see how much the new signings have had an impact on each team’s goalscoring.