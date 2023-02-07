Five players who could LEAVE Man City following Premier League charges

Manchester City could be in serious trouble after the news emerged yesterday that they were facing charges from the Premier League over as many as 100 separate issues regarding Financial Fair Play.

If City are found guilty, they could face a points deduction, and possibly even expulsion from the Premier League, which would almost certainly see them lose several of their star names.

There’s already speculation that Man City’s plans to sign Jude Bellingham this summer look to be in jeopardy, and we’ve also taken a look at five names who would surely be heading for the Etihad Stadium door…

Joao Cancelo

Having just been loaned out to Bayern Munich, we can safely assume Joao Cancelo’s future is already a pretty big question-mark for City.

With the possible charges coming their way, one imagines Cancelo would now be even more likely to make his move to Bayern Munich permanent.

It’s been speculated that City could bring in as much as €70m from letting the Portugal international go, so that could be a pretty important sum of money for the club soon.

Ilkay Gundogan

Approaching the end of his contract and linked with Barcelona, Ilkay Gundogan is another City player who would surely be looking to move on.

The experienced Germany international has had a fine career in Manchester, but would probably do well to now look for a change of scene for what may be the final big move of his career.

Bernardo Silva

Another City player being linked with Barcelona, it’s hard to see Bernardo Silva sticking around if everything falls apart at the Etihad.

The former Monaco man flirted with a move away last summer and that desire will only have grown following yesterday’s big news.

Ruben Dias

A vitally important player for City, could Ruben Dias also be one to consider his future at the club if they do end up getting points deducted or even relegated?

The centre-back is good enough to play for almost any top club across Europe, so may sense this would now be a good time for him to try a new challenge.

Erling Haaland

The worst possible news of all, though, would be the departure of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland.

Haaland only joined City this season and has been on fire for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 31 goals in 28 games so far.

Still, he’s been linked repeatedly with Real Madrid, who are also chasing Kylian Mbappe, so this City situation could be the ideal opportunity for the Spanish giants to swoop, and it’s hard to imagine him saying no.