Man United to offer key defender five-year deal to keep European giants away

Barcelona have made their interest in Man United’s Diogo Dalot clear but the Red Devils are now set to tie the defender down to a new five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Catalan club are in need of a right-back as they have used centre-back Jules Kounde in the role for most of the season. The French star has performed superbly in the position but the La Liga giants want a natural right-sided defender to occupy the role next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Dalot is a target for Xavi, but the Portugal international is now set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford after becoming a key player for Erik ten Hag this campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man United are at an advanced stage in their talks with Dalot’s representatives and the offer on the table is a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old’s current deal expires in 2024 and this new contract is a reward for his performances this season so far. The Portuguese star was performing as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League before the World Cup but a hamstring injury has derailed his season ever since.

Dalot will now be looking to refind that form in the coming weeks and regain his spot as Man United’s first-choice right-back.