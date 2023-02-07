Manchester City are not guaranteed a place in the Football League if they’re demoted from the Premier League.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim that the EFL would be under no obligation to accept Manchester City into the football league.

Manchester City are been accused of breaking 115 regulations as confirmed by a statement from the Premier League.

Many football fans are calling for Manchester City to be relegated, but they may even be forced into more catastrophic punishments if the EFL don’t accept them into their leagues.