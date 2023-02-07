Manchester United are considering a move for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in the summer transfer window.

Signing a striker could be a priority for Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window. Wout Weghorst was brought in on a temporary basis, but signing an up-and-coming striker for the long term will be necessary this summer.

Manchester United have tried short-term fixes with Weghorst, Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few, but in order to comply with financial regulations, they need to sign players with sell-on value who can also benefit the team.

One player who would fit this profile of young with a lot of potential would be Ajax striker Brobbey, and according to Fichajes, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign the Dutch striker in the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag will know Brobbey from his time at Ajax where he was impressive on loan last season.

Brobbey has again started this season in excellent form, scoring eight league goals in 18 games. At the age of 21, Brobbey is already scoring regularly at senior level but also has plenty of years on his side to develop into an elite-level striker.