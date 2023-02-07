Manchester United had £100m bid rejected for England international last summer

Manchester United had a £100m bid rejected for England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer.

Rice has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the whole of Europe over the last few years. With West Ham struggling near the foot of the Premier League table, Rice surely has ambitions to be making the next step to a top-six club.

There’s no doubt he has the capabilities to play in the Champions League, but there’s a worry he could be priced out of a move.

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United had a bid rejected of £100m last summer and West Ham will now demand £120m for the midfielder.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also reportedly in the running which could be a big help for West Ham if they want to receive the full fee.

West Ham will be hoping a bidding war commences in the summer transfer window with all three clubs likely to be desperate to land the England international.

Rice was a part of the Chelsea academy as a kid and it’s well-documented how close he is to Mason Mount, so Manchester United and Arsenal may find it difficult to win this race.