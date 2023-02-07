Manchester United have England international on their shortlist if they fail with other targets

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have England international and Roma striker Tammy Abraham on their shortlist if they fail with other targets. 

Manchester United had a relatively quiet January transfer window in comparison to their usual big spending. Two players were brought to the club in Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst, but both players were on loan.

Although both players will fill holes for a temporary period, they will need additions in the summer transfer window if they don’t manage to secure their loan signings on permanent deals.

A striker looks set to be a priority for Manchester United, with The Telegraph reporting that they are looking to sign either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

However, neither player will be easy to obtain, and the report claims that a backup option would be former Chelsea striker Abraham.

The England international wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip during his time at Chelsea and he could have a point still to prove in the Premier League.

Abraham probably isn’t on the same level as Kane or Osimhen, but it’s certainly a great alternative to the aforementioned duo.

