Manchester United have reportedly identified Randal Kolo Muani as their number one striker target for the summer.

The Red Devils are in need of an out and out striker and the club believe that Kolo Muani fits that bill.

The 24-year old front man has been key to Eintracht Frankfurt’s success this season, with his nine goals and 10 assists helping his club to 5th in the Bundesliga.

His 10 assists put him top of that category in the league, highlighting his ability to link up play in the final third and United could certainly benefit from someone of his quality.

The Reds currently have Wout Weghorst playing up top, who is a big man in his own right, but with the Dutchman now 30 years old, someone like Kolo Muani could be the perfect replacement for the former Besiktas man.

The Frenchman will come at a heavy cost, however, with L’Equipe reporting that Frankfurt value their frontman at around £89million, while Liverpool are also seemingly chasing him.

Despite recently signing Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool have struggled badly this season since the departure of Sadio Mane and the loss of form of Mohamed Salah, so they would also surely benefit from making further additions to their attack.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have also been touted as options for the Manchester club, with the pair scoring a combined 33 league goals between them this campaign.