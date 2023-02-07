“This is their moment” – Man United legend names Red Devils duo who need to step up ASAP

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has called on Scott McTominay and Fred to both step-up their performances now that Casemiro is suspended for three games.

The Red Devils have been in fine form recently and look like they should be taken seriously as Premier League title contenders, as they’re just eight points behind Arsenal, though the Gunners have a game in hand.

One major blow for Man Utd, however, is the fact that Casemiro got sent off in his last game and now has to miss three fixtures, though Yorke believes Erik ten Hag needs to be able to trust his squad in situations like this.

Yorke exclusively told Ladbrokes: Fanzone that he now wants to see McTominay and Fred step up for their manager in this important period of the season.

“It’ll be a massive loss for them, but this is where the top teams are tested; you need players to come in and do the job while he’s out,” Yorke said.

“For the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, their job right now is simple: they’ve got to stand up now, and earn their money. You’ve got to come in when the team needs you.

“Erik ten Hag needs to pull those players aside and just stress how much he needs them in Casemiro’s absence. That’s where you get team unity; when the boys sitting on the bench can come in and do a job; help the team.

“These fringe players have to stand up… it’s why you have such big squads. You can’t rely on one player all season; there has to be depth in quality, otherwise what are you getting paid for?

“I hope the players recognise that, and I hope Ten Hag can trust his players. This is their moment. He needs them now.”

Yorke knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, having won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during his time playing under Sir Alex Ferguson.