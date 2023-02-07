Manchester United transfer target worth “at least €300m” says journalist

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is worth “at least €300m” says journalist.

Signing a striker could be a priority for the upcoming summer transfer window for Manchester United. Anthony Martial has spent a large proportion of the season on the sideline with injuries, with Wout Weghorst their only real option in attack.

Weghorst is only on loan until the end of the season, so a solution beyond the summer transfer window will be necessary for Manchester United.

Manchester Evening News recently reported that Manchester United have Osimhen on their shortlist ahead of the summer.

The Napoli striker has been in excellent form this season, so much so that journalist Paolo de Paola has claimed that the Nigerian is worth at least €300m.

“Osimhen is worth at least €300m! I don’t see any huge differences between him and Mbappé, on the contrary Osimhen places himself more at the disposal of the team and his teammates,” says Paola on Radio Punto Novo, via Tutto Napoli.

The journalist may be making that comment with his tongue firmly in his cheek, but there’s no doubt that Osimhen is one of the most valuable strikers in Europe right now.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 17 league games so far this season and has hit double figures in the league in each of his last five seasons.