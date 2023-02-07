Neil Warnock says it would be a disaster if Leeds hire 67-year-old

Leeds United should avoid rehiring former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

That is the view of Neil Warnock, who believes the possibility of Bielsa returning to Elland Road is one that should not be considered by the Whites’ owners.

Bielsa, 67, guided the Yorkshire club back to the Premier League but struggled to implement a style of play that focused on defence as much as it did attack – and that led to the Argentine being dismissed around 12 months ago.

Replaced by American coach Jesse Marsch, Leeds United were given a new lease of life at first. However, with the American struggling to kick the side on, despite making several decent signings, Marsch was sacked by Andrea Radrazzani on Monday.

Ahead of their search for a new permanent boss, Bielsa has been heavily linked with a surprise return. Warnock has had his say though.

“If they could get someone who gets that physical attribute out of them, they need to win the battles first,” the ex-QPR boss said.

“I don’t think there’s time for someone from abroad until the end of the season. I think Bielsa would be a disaster coming back. I listened to someone previously and I think the players were desperate for him to leave when he left, so I don’t think that would be the answer either.”