Newcastle to move for Premier League ace with 12 goal contributions

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder James Maddison at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as a top-class Premier League player and the Magpies could certainly use someone like him in the final third.

Eddie Howe has put together an impressive squad at Newcastle but the Magpies are lacking in craft and vision from the central areas of their midfield. Maddison could certainly solve that problem for Newcastle next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, the Magpies are prepared to make a move for him at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Leicester City.

Maddison has proven himself in the Premier League with the Foxes and he might be keen on taking up a new challenge now. It is evident that a club like Leicester might not be able to challenge for major trophies anytime soon and therefore a move to Newcastle could be an attractive option for the player.

Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification and they have the resources to challenge for the major trophies in the coming seasons.

Madison has 8 goals and 4 assists in 15 Premier League matches this season and he could transform Newcastle in the final third.

The likes of Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson will also benefit from having someone like him behind them creating opportunities. Furthermore, that 26-year-old is quite effective with his shooting from free kicks as well and he will add a new dimension to the Newcastle attack.