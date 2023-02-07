“No chance” former Tottenham manager will take Leeds United job says journalist

Leeds United parted ways with Jesse Marsch on Monday as the search for a new manager for the Yorkshire club begins.

The decision followed the Whites’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of fellow relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest at the weekend, which leaves Leeds 17th in the Premier League, having gone winless over their last seven matches.

The Premier League club will need to move quickly to appoint a new coach as they will not want to waste any of the 18 games remaining to stay in England’s top division.

Speaking about Leeds’ hunt for a new manager, talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook has ruled out a former Tottenham boss.

Crook told talkSPORT Breakfast that the name mentioned to him regarding taking over the manager’s role at Leeds is West Brom’s Carlos Corberan and said that there is no chance Mauricio Pochettino will take the job.

The journalist said: “I heard a Leeds fan talking with you a few minutes ago talking about Pochettino. I don’t want to shatter their thunder… but absolutely no chance that Mauricio Pochettino will take this job.

“Carlos Corberan is the name mentioned to me when I reported on Jesse Marsch’s departure. He has a history with the football club and was part of the backroom team.”

Pochettino has been jobless since being sacked by PSG last year but a return to the Premier League does not seem imminent after previously being a success with Tottenham.