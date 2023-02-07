Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking Athletic Bilbao attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet with Liverpool and Chelsea.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga and it wouldn’t be too surprising if a bigger club from elsewhere in Europe came in for him soon.

Liverpool and Chelsea have been mentioned as admirers of Sancet in a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, but it seems Romano is not entirely convinced by the story.

In any case, if these teams were to try signing Sancet, it would not be easy for them as Athletic can be a tough club to negotiate with, according to Romano.

Discussing the Sancet situation, the reporter said: “Despite the stories about Oihan Sancet, I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool or Chelsea as of now.

“I think he’s very good player, but price tag is always very important with Athletic so it’s never easy to negotiate with them.”

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have struggled this season, so they could do well to look to the transfer market for a talent like Sancet to sort out their problems.

Having said that, both the Blues and the Reds have fairly recently signed attacking players, so it’s not clear if they’ll keep on looking for even more new additions in that department, or stick with what they’ve got.