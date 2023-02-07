Premier League clubs set to be disappointed with Man City verdict timeframe

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Manchester City were found to have breached the Premier League’s financial regulations on over 100 occasions on Monday and the punishment for the crime could be severe, with the rest of the league’s clubs wanting a verdict soon.  

After a four-year investigation, the findings were announced this week that City had broken the league’s financial rules on over 100 occasions between the years 2009-2018, reported the BBC.

Once the findings have been reviewed, an independent commission will decide the Manchester club’s punishment if found guilty and Premier League clubs want a verdict in the Manchester City-Premier League case before the end of the season, however, no timeframe has been set.

One source told the Daily Mail that it is likely to be ‘years away’ before a verdict is reached, which will come as a disappointment to the rest of the league’s clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
£120m star keen on Arsenal transfer after rejecting big-money contract offer
Where next for Harry Kane? Man United & Chelsea among potential transfer destinations but the list is narrowing
“He keeps leaving him out” – Danny Murphy angry at Klopp for not playing Henderson every week

If found guilty, some potential punishments could see Man City expelled from the Premier League, suspended or docked points.

The reason why the rest of the league will want clarity on the situation as soon as possible is that it affects how they progress from here as well.

Monday’s revelations might just be the start of this storm and nobody knows as of now how it will conclude.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.