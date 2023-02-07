Premier League giants increase ticket prices for 23-24 season during cost of living crisis

Arsenal have announced that they are increasing the price of their season ticket by five per cent for next season and it will also include four games fewer than the current 2022-23 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, lower-tier season ticket prices are rising by six per cent and four per cent in the upper tier, with the overall average of the rise at Arsenal being five per cent.

Gunners season ticket holders currently pay for 26 home games each season, which includes the 19 in the Premier League as well as two home matches in the FA Cup and five home matches in European competition.

This will also be decreased as part of the changes as next season will see two of the European games knocked off as Arsenal look certain to return to the Champions League – however, this has been requested by fans according to a club statement as they would prefer more flexibility.

Arsenal are having an amazing campaign this season as the Gunners are top of the Premier League and are one of the favourites for the Europa League.

An increase in price was to be expected given their success and return to the Champions League, but some might see this in a bad light given the cost of living crisis in the UK at present.

On the plus side, this will help the club increase revenue but it will ultimately come down to the fans over which they prefer.