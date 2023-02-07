Premier League striker who agreed to join Newcastle could complete transfer this week

Nottingham Forest attacker Jesse Lingard has been linked with a move away from the Premier League this month.

According to reports, clubs in Turkey are looking to sign him and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Forest.

The likes of Fenerbahce and Besiktas are keen on signing the former Manchester United attacker who has had a difficult time since his move to Nottingham. The former England international has had limited game time because of his mediocre form and moving away from the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The player reportedly agreed to a move to Newcastle United before joining Nottingham Forest. Apparently, a deal was agreed upon with the Magpies but the transfer did not materialize in the end because Manchester United were lacking depth in their squad.

Lingard revealed: “I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn’t playing again,” Lingard told the Diary of a CEO podcast. “Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done – everything – but the United squad was not big enough.”

It Is highly unlikely that Lingard will get an opportunity to play for Newcastle again and it seems that a move to Turkey would be ideal.