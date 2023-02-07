Qatari investors are set to bid to buy Manchester United within the next few days.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Qatari investors are confident of beating competitors to the takeover with their financial power. The report also states that Erik ten Hag will be given a huge transfer kitty to work with if they are able to complete a deal.

The Glazers are looking for around £6bn to sell the club so any interested party will need significant financial backing behind them.

The Qatari investors have now interest in taking a partial stake in Manchester United and want complete, full ownership of the club.

This news will be a huge positive for Manchester United with other clubs around them in the league table spending significantly in January.

Manchester United have spent insane amounts in the past, but they could be left behind with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and now Newcastle with seemingly bottomless pits of cash.

Manchester United seem to have a manager who wants to be part of a project and they now just need owners who are completely aligned with the strategy of Erik ten Hag.