Former Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is reportedly thought to have friends in the Leeds United boardroom as they search for a new manager.

Jesse Marsch was sacked by Leeds yesterday, and Benitez is one big name who is currently available, though it’s not yet clear if his playing style would be seen as right for the club, according to the Guardian.

Still, if Leeds want someone experienced at the very highest level, they could do a lot worse than Benitez, who notably won the Champions League during his time as Liverpool manager, and later the Europa League in a brief stint as Chelsea boss.

The Spanish tactician has not enjoyed quite as much success recently, however, with a poor spell at Everton perhaps damaging his reputation in the Premier League.

The Guardian note that West Brom manager Carlos Corberan, and Rayo Vallecano boss Androni Iraola are leading contenders to come in at Elland Road.