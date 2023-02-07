Manchester City have been monitoring rumoured Chelsea transfer target

Manchester City have reportedly been monitoring AC Milan forward Rafael Leao though their transfer plans may have taken a hit following yesterday’s news of charges from the Premier League.

Leao has shone in his time in Serie A and could be a fine signing for a host of top European clubs, with the Telegraph mentioning interest from City whilst acknowledging that they could perhaps do with replacing Riyad Mahrez.

The Portugal international has also been linked as a target for Chelsea by Tuttomercatoweb and others, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Chelsea may now be a more likely destination than City, though, as the Telegraph note that the club’s plans for the summer now look a little up in the air due to allegations of breaches of Financial Fair Play.

Jude Bellingham is another City target, according to the Telegraph, though the likes of Liverpool may now sense they’re ahead of their rivals in the race for the England international’s signature.

Leao could be a good option for Chelsea if they continue to strengthen their attack, though they have just had a busy January bringing in the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix in that area, albeit with the latter of those three only coming in on loan.