A report has claimed that up to 10 Liverpool players could leave this summer as Jurgen Klopp begins a revamp.

It’s been an incredibly disappointing season as they struggle to even compete for the Champions League places never mind the Premier League title.

Liverpool have many players in their current squad that have been there for many years now and having a revamp and a refresh can be important to continue success.

Now, The Mirror have named ten players that could be set to leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino are all out of contract at the end of the season and makeup four of the ten players listed. Arthur Melo looks set to leave as he returns to Juventus following the end of his loan spell.

Backup goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, along with Nat Phillips, Fabinho and Joel Matip complete the rest of the list.

Fabinho could be the most controversial of the names after all he has done for Liverpool in the past, but there’s no doubt he’s now past his best and Liverpool could look to freshen up their midfield with younger talent.

 

