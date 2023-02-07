Spanish scout Francis Cagigao spoke this week about who he thinks would have been the best player to replace Luka Modric at Real Madrid and also how impressive a player Jude Bellingham is.

Bellingham has been highly regarded as one of the finest young players in world football for a long time, and it seems Cagigao was even keen to bring him to Arsenal when he was still just 16 years of age.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS, Cagigao, who worked as a scout at Arsenal for 23 years, was full of praise for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, highlighting his personality as a strength of his.

“The [Arsenal] club managers asked me for a coach and I gave his name. He had the vocation and the spirit for it. My opinion was clear. He seemed like a great coach to me.”

Cagigao then moved onto the topic of Modric, admitting how he thinks current Arsenal star Martin Odegaard would have been the best replacement for the Croatian.

“Yes, he would have been perfect but they are different as players. Odegaard was affected by arriving at Madrid so young. He had a lot of responsibility and pressure for a boy with little experience.

“That [Real Madrid] shirt weighs a lot and a footballer needs a point of maturity to consecrate himself in that demanding club. Maybe it was too soon. He is now one of the best creative midfielders in the world.”

The Spaniard was also asked about his thoughts on Jude Bellingham, who looks set for a big-money move in the summer, and Cagigao admitted that he was very impressed with him when he saw him for the first time at Birmingham City.

“I saw him for the first time when he was 16 years old. I wanted to sign him for Arsenal, but he was already too expensive. He is very good. What is clear is that if they [Chelsea] have paid the amount they did for Enzo, he is also going to pay for Bellingham.”

Chelsea splashing out a world record fee for a midfielder in Enzo has set the bar extremely high for when the summer transfer window approaches, where the footballing world is likely to see some crazy fees banded about for the likes of Bellingham, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.