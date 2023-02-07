Tottenham are considering a move for Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita in the summer transfer window.

Keita is out of contract at the end of the season and multiple clubs will be looking to secure themselves a bargain by signing the Liverpool midfielder.

It’s not quite worked out for him at Liverpool so far, but there’s certainly some talent that needs unlocking. His performances at RB Leipzig prove that he has the ability and maybe a move away from Liverpool is what he needs to fulfil his potential.

Now, according to 90min, Tottenham are considering a move for Keita ahead of the summer transfer window. The report claims that Keita is considering a return to Germany, but he also has options in France, with Lyon and Monaco interested.

If Antonio Conte is confident he can reignite Keita and bring the form he produced for Leipzig, then it could be a shrewd bit of business.

It won’t be easy for Tottenham to secure the signing of Keita due to plenty of competition, and you’d imagine whether they qualify for Champions League football or not will be pivotal.