Tottenham plotting summer move for 26-yr-old Spanish international

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a summer move for the Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Londoners have been linked with the Spaniard by Fichajes and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with the Spanish outfit in the coming months.

The 26-year-old Villarreal defender has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.

Antonio Conte needs to add more quality and depth to his backline and Torres could prove to be an upgrade on players like Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, and Clement Lenglet.

Cristian Romero is the only reliable defender at the club right now and Conte will need to address that problem if Tottenham are to challenge for major trophies.

Apart from being a quality defender, Torres is an excellent passer and he will certainly improve Tottenham with his distribution skills from the back.

Torres has impressed in the European competitions with Villarreal as well and he has the ability to adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham next season.

The player has been linked with other Premier League clubs in the past and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham face competition from other European clubs for the 26-year-old’s signature in the summer.

Spurs addressed a major defensive weakness with the signing of Pedro Porro last month and someone like Torres could sort out their backline for the foreseeable future.