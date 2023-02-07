Exclusive: One in one out for Man Utd, next Leeds manager, Ivan Toney transfer + more – Fabrizio Romano

Morning everyone and welcome to the Daily Briefing, thanks for reading and hope you enjoy! 🙂

Despite the stories about Oihan Sancet, I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool or Chelsea as of now. I think he’s very good player, but price tag is always very important with Athletic so it’s never easy to negotiate with them.

Brentford

There will be a chance to leave for Ivan Toney in the summer but only if the right proposal will arrive, Brentford will not sell for a “normal” price. Despite some rumours circulating, I’m not aware of any negotiation with Chelsea at all; zero, as things stand.

To read the rest of the Daily Briefing and to GET 3 MONTHS FREE, subscribe now for daily transfer round-ups and exclusive columns from the biggest journalists in football

Brest

Official, completed. Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy has joined Brest on a contract valid until the end of the season. He was a free agent since last summer and now ready for new chapter.

A lot of fans are asking about Chelsea’s plans for the goalkeeper, and the answer I get is that is way too early to say who’s going to be the Chelsea goalkeeper next season. They want to protect Kepa and Mendy now, then a decision will be made at the end of the season. Chelsea are linked with two goalkeepers per week but there’s nothing decided, this is their position as of now.

As previously revealed in this column, Jordan Pickford has been one of the ‘keepers monitored by Chelsea in recent months, but they are keeping their options open and haven’t decided anything yet.

Chelsea are progressing in talks with Thiago Silva to extend his contract for one more season, valid until June 2024. Discussions are ongoing, waiting for green light. Silva is still considered a top player and leader in the dressing room, and Chelsea hope to complete the agreement soon.

Galatasaray

Nicolo Zaniolo will fly to Istanbul on Tuesday afternoon to become a new Galatasaray player if all goes to plan in the morning with the contracts and documents…

€35m release clause included;

€20/22m to AS Roma;

€3.5m salary/season;

Four year contract.

Juventus deny stories and rumours reporting intention of terminating Paul Pogba’s contract. It’s not even a possibility considered by the club at this stage, as they’re waiting for him. Pogba has still zero minutes since he joined in July due to injuries.

LAFC

Jose Cifuentes is a player to watch as there’s interest around the Ecuadorian midfielder — out of contract in December 2023 with LAFC. Benfica and Espanyol asked for him in January but there was no agreement — more European clubs are now exploring the conditions of the deal.

Leeds United

Leeds confirmed the sacking of Jesse Marsch as manager yesterday, with the club now working on bringing in a replacement.

The decision on Jesse Marsch was made on Monday morning, the club were not happy with the performance against Forest. There were no problems with the players but the feeling is that Marsch was not able to change the situation.

Carlos Corberan is one of the candidates, but not the only one – talks are ongoing to find a replacement. A return for Marcelo Bielsa is described as ‘unlikely’ at this stage — there is huge respect for what he did with the club in the past, but plans look now different as things stand.

Manchester City

Big news yesterday as the Premier League made themselves very clear with their statement – Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules. After a four-year investigation, they state that Man City broke rules involving Financial Fair Play and it looks like a difficult situation for the club. We’ll have to see what the consequences will be, whether it’s a points deduction or something even stronger.

Of course City have defended themselves, releasing the following statement: “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.”

So what could it mean for Man City in the transfer market? We know they were really quiet in January. They extended the contract of Pep Guardiola in November, which was really important for their project, but signings will wait until the summer after being busy last summer. They want Jude Bellingham, for example, and a new full-back – they want to plan. Still, this Premier League statement will impact things. In terms of the current squad, Guardiola is taking care of the dressing room and trying to keep their focus on the second part of the season.

Erik ten Hag appreciates Anthony Martial as a player but as Manchester United will go for new striker, there’s a chance that they will put Anthony on the market in the summer; this is possible, but there are currently no negotiations with clubs to sell him.

Nottingham Forest

I wanted to give special credit to Nottingham Forest, who are turning their season around and establishing themselves in the Premier League despite some doubts about them making so many signings during the summer and January.

I feel the Marinakis family and director Giraldi did an excellent job in January. The best decision was probably to protect manager Steve Cooper when the situation was really complicated. Of course, Keylor Navas was an excellent signing, an elite goalkeeper; last club to show interest in Navas was Napoli last summer, in January it was quiet but the Forest strategy was perfect, waiting until the last minute to get it done with PSG.

Valladolid are excited with the Cyle Larin deal. They’ve completed a loan with obligation to buy clause should certain triggers be achieved. Cadiz and PAOK made official bids but Larin chose Valladolid.

Sevilla are closing in on deal to sign Federico Gattoni as new centre back from San Lorenzo — €1.2m fee, a deal has been verbally agreed but still waiting to get it signed. Gattoni will join in July for 2023/24 season, waiting for documents to be sealed.

Where next for Harry Kane?