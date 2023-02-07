(Video) Erik ten Hag confirms whether Manchester United will appeal Casemiro red card

Erik ten Hag has confirmed whether Manchester United will appeal the red card for Casemiro.

Casemiro was sent off against Crystal Palace in Manchester United’s last league game for appearing to put his hands around the neck of Will Hughes.

It’s a dangerous game whenever you lay hands on an opposition player, so there isn’t much for Manchester United can Casemiro to argue about.

? Casemiro Erik ten Hag says the club considered appealing Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace but opted to not bother. pic.twitter.com/Wu6AhGWYCf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2023

Ten Hag has now confirmed that Manchester United won’t appeal the red card, and it’s probably a sensible decision.