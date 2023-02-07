(Video) Erik ten Hag confirms whether Manchester United will appeal Casemiro red card

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag has confirmed whether Manchester United will appeal the red card for Casemiro.

Casemiro was sent off against Crystal Palace in Manchester United’s last league game for appearing to put his hands around the neck of Will Hughes.

It’s a dangerous game whenever you lay hands on an opposition player, so there isn’t much for Manchester United can Casemiro to argue about.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star is “not good enough” says former player as he slams the 24-year-old
Manchester United considering a move for Dutch star in the summer transfer window
South African footballer tragically dies aged 19 after stabbing attack

Ten Hag has now confirmed that Manchester United won’t appeal the red card, and it’s probably a sensible decision.

 

More Stories Casemiro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.