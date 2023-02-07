(Video) Manchester United dealt injury blow as Erik ten Hag confirms sidelined players

Manchester United have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their game against Leeds United as Erik ten Hag confirms sidelined players.

Manchester United face Leeds during the week as they prepare to play the Yorkshire club twice in a matter of days.

Casemiro was recently sent off against Crystal Palace meaning he will miss the game through suspension, but Manchester United also have players ruled out through injury.

Ten Hag has confirmed that Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony will all miss the Leeds game.

