(Video) West Brom brutally mock Leeds United with announcement video

West Brom have brutally mocked Leeds United with their new contract announcement video for Carlos Corberan.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Corberan was a target for Leeds United after they sacked Jesse Marsch.

Corberan is doing an excellent job in turning around West Brom‘s season, and they’ve now announced he has signed a new contract, ending speculation that he will join Leeds.

West Brom took to Twitter to mock Leeds with a hilarious teaser video for Corberan’s new deal.