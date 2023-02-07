West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku is currently on loan at Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The 29-year-old has done quite well since his move to Turkey and recent reports claim that Besiktas will look to exercise their option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

It is clear that Masuaku does not have a future at West Ham and therefore a permanent exit away from the Premier League club would be ideal for him.

The 29-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Besiktas can certainly provide him with their opportunity in the coming seasons.

Apparently, the Turkish outfit have the option to sign him permanently for a fee of just £2 million.

Masuaku has failed to impress since his move to West Ham in 2016 and the Hammers will be delighted to get him off their books at the end of the season.

Despite being impressive going forward, the 29-year-old’s defensive ability was questioned regularly before his move to Besiktas. His poor positioning and lack of concentration was a major problem for West Ham during his time at the club but he seems to have improved since the move to Turkey.