Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Eyup Ahmet sadly passes away after being stuck in rubble from Turkey earthquake

Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Eyup Ahmet has sadly passed away after being stuck in rubble from Turkish earthquake.

An earthquake recently occurred in Turkey tragically killing thousands of people.

It’s a devastating ordeal for many involved and something which can’t be helped or prepared for.

It’s now been revealed that among the thousands who have passed away is Yeni Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet, as seen in the tweet below.

Hopefully, the excellent work taking place by the emergency services in Turkey helps limit the number of people who unfortunately don’t make it after this tragic event.

