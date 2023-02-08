Prior to Saturday’s match between West Ham and Chelsea, Divin Mubama has been spotted practicing with the first squad.

In order to avoid the drop, West Ham United is in desperate need of a win against Chelsea this weekend.

With Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, and Kurt Zouma all but certain to miss this weekend’s match at the London Stadium, David Moyes is dealing with something of a little injury crisis and the youngster could be included against Chelsea.

Gianluca Scamacca is also a major question mark, but Danny Ings has already returned from his time on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Since Michail Antonio is the only striker on the team who is fully healthy, Moyes may choose one of the club’s top young players when he selects his matchday lineup.