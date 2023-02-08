Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, the 28-year-old is now considering a new challenge and he could look to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

He said to GiveMeSport: “Kovacic, I have been hearing that he’s been pondering a new challenge and pondering a move away. “Whether Chelsea’s ambition in this window, and going forward, and the project changes his mind, it might, but from what I’m hearing, Kovacic is definitely one who could be going in the summer because Chelsea won’t want to let his contract run down. So, they will look to get a fee for him.”

Kovacic has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club from Real Madrid and his departure will come as a major blow for the Blues.

Although Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for a club-record fee in January, they need to add more quality and depth to their central midfield department.

The Blues have already sold Jorginho to Premier League rivals Arsenal and losing Kovacic in the summer would leave them needing to bring in multiple central midfielders. Furthermore, N’Golo Kante will be a free agent at the end of the season.

The Croatian International is one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Premier League and he could prove to be an exceptional signing for most clubs around the world.

If the 28-year-old is intent on a move away from Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will have to consider a potential sale. They will not want to hold on to an unhappy player.

Furthermore, the Blues are in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification and a player of Kovacic’s caliber could look to move on and join a club competing in the Champions league.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The Blues have been linked with players like Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham over the past few months.