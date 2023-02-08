Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan dies in earthquake

Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed the tragic news that their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan has died after the horrific earthquakes we’ve witnessed in Turkey and Syria.

The death toll has risen to 5,000 and is expected to keep on growing, and it’s now been confirmed that a Turkish second division footballer has been among the fatalities.

A club statement read: “Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace.

“We will not forget you, beautiful person.”

This follows the news that former Chelsea and Newcastle United player Christian Atsu has thankfully been found alive after being rescued from the rubble.

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is also based in Turkey at the moment, and paid tribute to Turkaslan.

“RIP brother Eyup Ahmet Turkaslan. One moment you can see someone in the dugout, the next moment they’re gone,” he tweeted.

“My condolences to all his family and team-mates at Yeni Malatyaspor. Devastating to hear and wish we can all continue to help everyone in need.”