Arsenal are eyeing up a potential move for the Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

According to a report from Cadena Cope, Arsenal have contacted the player’s agent Jorge Mendes regarding a summer transfer and they have been encouraged by the player’s entourage to make a move. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the 20-year-old winger in the coming months.

Fati has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and it seems that he might not be a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s first-team plans at the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old is a world-class talent who needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if Barcelona cannot provide him with that opportunity, he should look to move on at the end of the season.

Fati has contributed to 6 goals and 3 assists across all competitions despite being a squad player this season and he has the potential to develop into a key player for Arsenal in the long run.

The Gunners need to add more depth to their attack and the 20-year-old Spanish international can play on either flank.

Mikel Arteta has helped the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli improve immensely over the past year and he could play a key role in the development of Fati as well.

The 20-year-old has a contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2027 and he earns £199k-a-week. The Spanish club could look to get his wages off their books if he fails to hold down a starting berth with them over the next few months.